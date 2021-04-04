Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.