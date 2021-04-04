Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 324,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.47.

PROS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.