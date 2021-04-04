Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $69.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

