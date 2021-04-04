Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $181.91.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

