Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 2,188,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,923. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.