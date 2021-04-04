Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

