Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 203.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSBC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $777.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

