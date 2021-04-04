GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Update

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

