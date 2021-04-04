Grin Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Grin has a market capitalization of $56.42 million and $11.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.51 or 0.03562093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00349232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.19 or 0.00964439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.00447708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00390069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.00323177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024640 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,663,420 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.