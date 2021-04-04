Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Insiders sold a total of 10,638 shares of company stock worth $790,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

