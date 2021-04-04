Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 29,941 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 533.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $92.06 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

