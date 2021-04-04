Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,518 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

CPT stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

