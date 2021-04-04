Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,054 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 171,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $11.13 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.