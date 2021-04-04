Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.