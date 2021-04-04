Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $354.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $282.82 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

