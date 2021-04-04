Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

