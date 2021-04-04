Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) PT Raised to GBX 20 at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an under review rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday.

LON HBR opened at GBX 20.64 ($0.27) on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

