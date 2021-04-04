Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $265.32 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $265.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,983,335,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,390,379,663 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

