Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €62.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WSU stock opened at €48.15 ($56.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. WashTec has a 12-month low of €30.80 ($36.24) and a 12-month high of €53.70 ($63.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.30 and a 200-day moving average of €44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

