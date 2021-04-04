HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

IGMS opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

