Head to Head Comparison: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) vs. Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Citizens -3.11% 0.67% 0.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AIA Group and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citizens has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.48%. Given Citizens’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than AIA Group.

Risk & Volatility

AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.15 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Citizens $250.54 million 1.19 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens beats AIA Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States. It also provides health insurance policies. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. It provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

