Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Health Catalyst worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $321,521.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,834 shares of company stock worth $3,153,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

