Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 35,851 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 598.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

