Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 143,912 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $112,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $678.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $662.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

