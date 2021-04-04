Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $194.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3,511.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $194,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

