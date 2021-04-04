Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $88,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $292.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.16 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.