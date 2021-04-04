Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,664,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $82,781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,375,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,634 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $13.28 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

