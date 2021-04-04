Helix Price Up 6% Over Last Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Helix has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $225,652.33 and $65.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038257 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.