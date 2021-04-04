Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €88.16 and its 200-day moving average is €89.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.