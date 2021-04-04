Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.