Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 213,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,000. Spectrum Brands accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,076,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $86.52. 379,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,811. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

