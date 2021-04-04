Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for about 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 234,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

