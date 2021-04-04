Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Invests $10.81 Million in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 700,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,078. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

