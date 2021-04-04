Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 233,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,194. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

