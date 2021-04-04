Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 840 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Parsons worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSN. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 354,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,534. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

