Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $67.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. 1,994,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,795.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

