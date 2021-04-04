Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Home Bancorp worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.94 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

