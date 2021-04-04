Home Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

HBCP stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

