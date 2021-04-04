Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $126,942.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00075761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00320804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.33 or 0.00768141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00028323 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.