Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $67.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

