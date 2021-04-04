Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,600. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $76,976,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

