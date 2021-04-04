Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 49,872 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 404,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

DOC opened at $18.28 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

