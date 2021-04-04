Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

