Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,163 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of FL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

