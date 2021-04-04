Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 53,751 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,751 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

