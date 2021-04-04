Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 391.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.70% of Hubbell worth $59,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 59.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Shares of HUBB opened at $190.39 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $191.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.