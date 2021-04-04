Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HYFM. Truist raised their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

