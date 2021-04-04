Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0199

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $119,216.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 170,660,470 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.