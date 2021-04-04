Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,582,265 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

