I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

